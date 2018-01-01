Hello hunters!
Build stuff fast.

Don’t focus on code. Just create.

Code comparision

Save time on coding. Do the same job with less coding. Build faster and focus on your product.

Code used to generate above website from a Google Sheet

<tbody sheetsu="your_api_id">
  <tr>
    <th>{{car_mark}}</th>
    <td>{{car_model}}</td>
    <td>{{year}}</td>
    <td><img src="{{photo_url}}"></td>
  </tr>
</tbody>

<script src="//load.sheetsu.com"></script>
Flexible CMS

Sheetsu works on top of Google Spreadsheets. You don't need to move your data anywhere. Just plug our solution into your exsisting workflow.

Update the same second

Sheetsu connects your spreadsheets with the web, mobile apps and much more. Write a word in Google Spreadsheets and the very next second you see the same word on a website or in a mobile app. Just refresh it.

Customize contact forms as you like. All data is stored in a Google Spreadsheets. It's simple, it's flexible, yet so powerful. Our clients are using Sheetsu connected forms to collect feedback and to get orders from the website.

Demo

Sheetsu Handlebars is a child of low-code framework and Google Sheets 👶
Add random data or
Add data above!
Photo

Han Solo

Pilot
Photo

Chewbacca

Co-pilot
Photo

Type name

Type description
<div class="row" sheetsu="https://sheetsu.com/apis/v1.0/YOUR_API_ID">
  <div class="col-4">
    <img src="{{photo_url}}">
    <h1>{{name}}</h1>
    <p>{{description}}</p>
  </div>
</div>

<script src="//load.sheetsu.com"></script>

How to use Handlebars?

1. Create Google Spreadsheets file

2. Create Sheetsu API from Google Sheet

3. Use Handlebars in your code

What Our Customers Say

We care what our customers think of us and so should you. We are partners in your business and your success is ours in your business.
Sheetsu has helped us streamline requests without needing to build out a full backend. The API is incredibly quick & easy to setup, and it integrates well into our existing workflows.
wrapkit
Abram Dawson
SV Angel
Sheetsu gave us a quick and easy way to collect data in a Google Spreadsheet. Our developers shaved days off of our backlog because Sheetsu allowed us to skip building middleware, an API, or running a server.
wrapkit
Jason Thane
General UI
We love Sheetsu for capturing form data. It's great to push an email capture form or something for a contest into a shareable Google Spreadsheet.
wrapkit
John Rhoads
colab.la
Sheetsu has tremendously helped us in providing quick content solutions that enable our content editors to stay on their Google Sheets and at the same time provide input to the API services. Thanks, Sheetsu!!!
wrapkit
Noel Bronzuela
MediaWorks
Sheetsu let me do calculations for a web app so much easier by using the power of spreadsheets!
wrapkit
Bon Crowder
Chief of Stuff at Poetic Systems
The real alterntive to Sheetsu was not doing the project. I hate handling data in PostgreSQL for these small side projects. It's like using a 9mm to kill a bug. Plain HTML is another option, but it's a repetitive pain in the ass and I loath repetition.
wrapkit
Gonzalo Sanchez Sarmiento
Growth Hacker
Ever wondered if you had something that allowed you to create APIs dynamically and also lets you hand it over to "non-tech" people for data entry? Well, checkout Sheetsu, Such and ingenious idea of using Google Sheets as backend APIs!
wrapkit
Harsh Maur
CEO at 8om

Start using Sheetsu now

Be up and running in matter of seconds.

