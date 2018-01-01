Sheetsu connects your spreadsheets with the web, mobile apps and much more. Write a word in Google Spreadsheets and the very next second you see the same word on a website or in a mobile app. Just refresh it.



Customize contact forms as you like. All data is stored in a Google Spreadsheets. It's simple, it's flexible, yet so powerful. Our clients are using Sheetsu connected forms to collect feedback and to get orders from the website.